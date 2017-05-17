 »   »   » Allu Arjun & Pawan Kalyan Fan Fight Continues...

All is still not well between the Allu camp and Pawan Kalyan fans. After the Cheppanu Brother row followed by Allu Arjun's supposed explanation on his Cheppanu Brother stance at Oka Manasu audio launch, Pawan Kalyan's fans were still left unconvinced with Bunny's action and reaction which later resulted in the former's fans showing their angst and disappointment on the latter by disliking the teaser of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ).

DJ is a much expected movie of the Stylish Star as he is having his dream run at the box office with three back to back hits (Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy & Sarrainodu). DJ now holds certain conventional and dubious distinction of records on the social media. DJ is the most viewed teaser of Tollywood (non-Baahubali record) and is also the most disliked teaser of India.



As fans of Tollywood were quite settling down with the fact that PK fans would go subdue after their aggressive action on the teaser, things seem to have just gotten worse. It has been reported that a few Facebook pages which were making negative/derogatory posts on Bunny have been blocked on Facebook, post a complaint being logged by Geetha Arts to the Cyber Crime.



This, however has infuriated certain social media camp (FB page owners) who have reacted strongly towards Allu Arjun's latest release of DJ's Audio teaser. The teaser which was released in the official account of the Film's producer, Dil Raju, has garnered under half a million views with 17 k likes and an astounding 11 k dislikes.



This reaction has as well sparked a war of words between Bunny and PK fans for the teaser video which has been released in YouTube.



The present scene doesn't look well and the team would definitely be devising certain plans to work out and pacify the whole situation. As it is also a known fact that the producer of the movie, Dil Raju, is a very close confidant of the Pawan Kalyan camp and Harish Shankar, director of the venture is an ardent PK fan.



With Allu Aravind, father of Bunny, too being a part of Mega clan, one could be sure that all these three personalities would come up with some action plan to lower curtains for the ongoing saga and ensure a friendly release of the movie.



Duvvada Jagannadham stars Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scoring music for the flick. The movie is slated for an Eid release, i.e. 23rd June.

