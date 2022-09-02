"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brahmastra pre-release event has been cancelled. Inconvenience regretted," read the official statement released by the makers of Brahmastra, which was released minutes before the event was about to start. According to believable sources, it has been confirmed that the police denied permission to conduct the event, citing that they couldn't have provided enough force due to the last-minute arrangements, and the ongoing Ganesh festival.

The highly anticipated Brahmastra pre-release event, which was supposed to be held in Hyderabad, was cancelled at the last minute. The event, which was about to be attended by Brahmastra's lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with celebrated Telugu star Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, was supposed to be held at the Ramoji Rao Film City.

Instead, team Brahmastra addressed the media at a low-key press meet which was held at a star hotel in Hyderbad, shortly after the cancellation of pre-release event. Later during the press meet, SS Rajamouli explained the entire scenario to the media and apologised for cancelling the event. "The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Bhrahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed om Ganpati duty," said the master craftsman.

SS Rajamouli also revealed the original plans they had for Brahmastra pre-release event, during his interaction with the media. "There was a huge performance which was planned where Ranbir Kapoor was explaining about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the film to Jr NTR and then NTR was going to do a big explosion, but we couldn't do it. Hopefully we will do it once Bhramastra becomes a huge success," he said.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, said, "I would like to apologies to all my fans and the national media who were very excited for the event." Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the key members of Brahmastra team, including Karan Johar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy were also present at the event.