Sara Ali Khan Spotted With A Bandage On Her Nose; Netizens Wonder If She Went Under The Knife

Sara Ali Khan is known for her bubbly nature and, in a very short span, has earned an immense fan following. The 27-year-old star, who keeps her fans entertained with her goofy videos and posts on social media, was spotted on Tuesday as she attended actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal's second marriage anniversary bash. Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha in 2021, and they celebrated the happy occasion with a bunch of their friends.

Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the party to congratulate the couple, including Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebs. Photos from Varun's anniversary bash are going viral on the internet, but what caught everyone's attention was Sara Ali Khan's nose. She looked as radiant as ever, but it was her bandaged nose that got everyone talking about what might have gone wrong with the star.

SARA ALI KHAN SPOOTED AT VARUN DHAWAN'S ANNIVERSARY BASH

Sara Ali Khan opted for a lavender-colored sharara set and kept her tresses open. Meanwhile, a video posted by a paparazzi account showed Sara arriving at Varun Dhawan's residence, and netizens flooded the comment section wondering if the actress went under the knife as she had a bandage on her nose. Many were worried that she had suffered an injury. Check out the comments:-

One user commented, "Rhinoplasty?", while another said, "Nose job." One social media user's comment read, "Iske nose pe kya hua h kon tod diya." Another said, "Naak me kya hua," while one comment read, "Nose par kya ho gaya." "Why does she keep putting a band aid on her nose like that," said one user.

Sara Ali Khan's nose injury appears to be nothing new. Back in 2021, Sara posted a video on her Instagram showing a nose injury she had gone through. She captioned her post, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine." Though the reason behind the injury was not revealed, everyone prayed for her speedy recovery.

Workwise, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re, and up next, she will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Gaslight.