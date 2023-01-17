VIRAL Videos Of Sidharth Shukla's Doppelganger Wins The Internet, Fans Say ‘Sid Ki Yaad Aa Gayi'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death left everyone in shock. His fans still can't come to terms with him passing so soon. While some remember him for his strong personality, others keep recalling him for his shows and films. His devoted fans keep remembering Shukla time and again by sharing his pictures and video clippings.

Now, a lookalike of the star has gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. The late actor's lookalike, who goes by the name Chandan Wilfreen and also calls himself "junior Sidharth Shukla," has taken the internet by storm, and fans are just in awe of him. Chandan's Instagram timeline shows him copying Sidharth Shukla's mannerisms and actions and also lip-syncing his dialogue. Watch his video here.

Meanwhile, his uncanny resemblance to Siddharth Shukla is winning several hearts. Chandan, who enjoys quite a fan following on social media, perfectly copies and imitates the late actor. From expressions to body language to following the same fitness routine, Chandan does it all.

On one of Chandan's recent posts, a fan commented, "Yaad aagai sidhdharth ki," while another wrote, "Bhai emotional kr diya.. following you bcoz you are the one who remind me our Hero and we are Sidhearts." "too gud .like sid," wrote another fan. Another fan commented, "Maine bhut bar dekha apka vedio." Another comment read, "Congratulations Bro Wait Nd Watch Tum Bro Ab Celeb Ban Jao Gai Bahut Jald," while another fan said, "Bro trust me u r going to viral." Another fan's comment read, "Ufff Sid ki yad aa gyi....keep on."

Several others left emotional comments and dropped red heart emojis, too.

For the unfamiliar, Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with popular tv shows such as Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and others. He also appeared in Ali Bhatt's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His last appearance was in the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.