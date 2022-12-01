Superstar Rajinikanth Enjoys Watching AR Rahman’s Debut Directorial Movie Le Musk!

Actor Rajinikanth has seen and enjoyed the movie Le Musk directed by AR Rahman. Popular music composer AR Rahman not only composes music for films and conducts concerts abroad, but now he is also focusing his interest in film direction. In that way, he wrote the story, screenplay, music, produced and released the movie 99 Songs.

Directed by Vishvesh Krishnamurthy, the film, made at a huge cost, did not get the expected success. However, AR Rahman seems to be continuing with his work related to film direction. In that sense, the film he is currently directing is Le Musk. The film, which has been created using virtual reality technology, has a running time of 36 minutes. After the shooting of the film was completed, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Since the film is created using virtual reality technology, the audience has to wear specially designed glasses to watch it. Similarly, the chair to sit and watch this movie also gives movements according to the scenes in the movie. This gives the viewer a more realistic experience.

At this stage, Superstar Rajinikanth has seen this virtual reality film directed by AR Rahman. AR Rahman has shared the related photos on his Official Instagram page. Similarly, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth has also shared photos with AR Rahman and Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth, who is currently acting in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, will make a special appearance in Lal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. AR Rahman is composing the music for this film, produced by Lyca Productions.

In 1992, AR Rahman set up a music recording theater in his home. Mani Ratnam's Roja, released in the same year, marked a turning point in his career. All the songs of the film became super hit. He won his first National Award for the film Roja. Later, in 1997, he received National Awards for his films like Minsara Kanavu, 2002 Hindi film Lagaan, and 2003 film Kannathil Muthamittaal.

The screenplay of Le Musk movie is based on how a woman recognizes the many men she has met in her lifetime by their body perfume. Notably, AR Rahman and his wife are fans of Le Musk perfume.