Earlier, Abhinav Shukla ignored the troll, but he realised that things were getting out of hand after he started making multiple accounts to troll him and his friends. The actor revealed that his friends brought it to his notice and asked him to take action.

Celebrities are often targeted by trolls. However, they turn blind eye to the same as they feel it's not worth. But a few trollers cross their limit, which forces celebrities to take extreme step and the same thing happened with Abhinav Shukla. Apparently, when Abhinav was in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a troll targeted him on social media and even dragged his female friends and targeted them as well for a long time. After a year, the troll has been traced by the Patiala Police and they have begun the investigation. Abhinav is relieved about the same more for the sake of his female friends, that the troll has been traced.

Abhinav was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am relieved, more for the sake of my female friends, that the troll has been traced. For the past year, he had been targeting me and tagging all my female friends, family members, and acquaintances, especially those with verified accounts. His messages were nasty, vilifying, and criminal in nature. He accused my female friends of having an affair with me, threatened to throw acid on them, and had them run over."

He said that his friends brought it to his notice and asked him to take action. He added that he didn't pay much heed thinking that it was one of the hazards of being a celeb. However, he soon started to wonder who was so idle in life that he could troll him for a year non-stop like he was on a mission.

It is then the actor approached the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch. He said, "I reported the matter to the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell via a written complaint on their portal in May 2021 while I was in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I requested them to take cognisance of the online complaint followed by a written complaint, but they didn't lodge an FIR. Sensing that time was of the essence, I registered a complaint in my hometown with the Patiala police on September 13 last year. They filed an FIR under sections 66 CE and 67A."

Abhinav said that the police have finally traced the person, who is a resident of Cuttack (Odisha). He added that the police questioned him and his family but his motive is still not clear. He feels that it could be a case of paid trolls, who may have been hired by someone who doesn't like him and doesn't want him to prosper. The actor concluded by saying that the police are investigating the case and he is relieved.

Meanwhile, Rubina shared the article on her Instagram account and wrote, "I often don't pay attention to the trollers and haters ! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that "these (PAID) trollers " are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart..... I can't Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE ✌🏼."