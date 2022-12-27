Bigg Boss 16: Fans SLAM Archana Gautam For Spilling 'Hot' Water On Priyanka Choudhary, Say 'Throw Her Out'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Just when we thought that the drama inside the BB 16 house is over, Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala engaged in a major fight over kitchen issues. The two celebs locked horns with each other after Archana expressed her displeasure over Vikas cooking at the same time as hers. While trying to snatch the utensil from Vikas's hand, Archanan accidentally spilled water on Priyanka Choudhary, leaving the latter miffed.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA SPILLS WATER ON PRIYANKA AS SHE FIGHTS WITH VIKAS

Archana Gautam lost her calm while fighting with Vikas Manaktala, leading to a huge war of words between them. In a rage of anger, she stried to snatch the tea-making utensil from him but ended up spilling water on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was also present at the kitchen area.

Things took an ugly turn as Priyanka lashed out at Archana for her behaviour, asking her to mend her ways. The Udaariyaan actress called out Archana for spilling water at her while fighting with Vikas Manaktala. She expressed her displeasure with the actress-politician, who has emerged as her arch rival in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Advertisement

The official Twitter handle of Colors channel shared a new promo, giving the viewers a glimpse of tonight's episode. The caption for the post read, "Archana aur Vikkas mein hui behes kya uthaayegi ghar mein jung ka mahaul?"

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS SLAM ARCHANA

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Archana Gautam for spilling water on Priyanka Choudhary, saying that it was unsafe. Many Twitter users said that the water was 'boiling' when Archana spilled it on Priyanka, raising concerns over the latter's safety in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

They said that Archana Gautam should be reprimanded for her actions in Bigg Boss.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Eight contestants including Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Vikas Manaktala have been nominated for eviction this week.

Things have turned out to be interesting as many celebs are in the danger zone. Last week, the voting lines were closed and hence, the makers asked the housemates to decide the fate of nominated contestants. Ankit Gupta was voted out by the majority of the contestants, leaving Priyanka Choudhary emotional.

It remains to be seen which celebrity will leave the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Do you think Archana Gautam deserves to be punished for her actions? We look forward to reading your tweets about it. Write us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.