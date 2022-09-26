The highly awaited grand finale of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms 2022 (season 3) aired on Sunday. The dance reality had six finalists namely Kalpana Pandey, Anila Rajan, Riddhi Tiwari, Sadhana Mishra, Sadika Khan Shaikh and Varsha Bumra. The finale results were based on public votes and Varsha Bumra emerged as the winner of the show. Meanwhile, Sadhana Mishra was named the first runner-up.
DID Super Moms Grand Finale: Varsha Bumra Emerges As The Winner, Sadhana Mishra Named First Runner-Up
Varsha took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 Lakh. The grand finale was also graced by special guests such as Neena Gupta, Govinda and Rashmika Mandanna. The third season of the show had Remo D’Souza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree as the judges.
After winning the show, an ecstatic Varsha opened up about her victory and journey on the show. She told India Today, “It was a beautiful journey. I spent my life's best three months on the show, which I will never forget. I think I must have done something good that I got a chance to be on this show.” On being quizzed about how she will use the prize money, Varsha said that she would like to use it for her son, for his education and career.
Bumra also spoke about her future plans and added, “I would like to do something in the field of dance. I would like to do something so that I can secure my son's future. I also would like to open a dance academy. I wanted to learn more dance skills but now the show is over.”
