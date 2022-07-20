Sayli Salunkhe, who impressed everyone with her performance in shows such as Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Chhatriwali, is now winning hearts with the new show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. She is playing the role of an RTO officer in the show, which also stars Karan V Grover in the lead role.
Sayli Salunkhe Draws Inspiration From THIS Person For Her Role Of RTO Officer In Bphot Pyaar Karte Hai
Recently, in an interview with IANS, Sayli Salunkhe opened up about her inspiration and reason behind playing the role of an RTO officer in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. She said, "When I got to know that I'm going to portray Indu who is an RTO officer, the first thing I did was to call my best friend's mother who is an RTO officer. I am familiar with her working style, daily routine, and most significantly, her demeanour. I've spent a lot of time observing her, and her personality has inspired me immensely."
Sayli further stated that she has visited her office earlier. She has observed how her friend's mother interacts with people. Interestingly, whenever she finds any difficulty, Sayli always calls her up and asks for her advice. Interestingly, the real RTO officer corrects her wherever she goes wrong. "Additionally, my dad is also very supportive and rectifies me wherever I go wrong," Sayli Salunkhe added.
Talking about Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the show also stars Kiara Sadh, Pankit Thakker, Kushagre Dua, Shireen Mirza, Amit Singh Thakur and others in key roles. Coming back to Sayli Salunkhe, the actress has also acted in another Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and was also a part of the Marathi film Eghan.
