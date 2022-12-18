Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vrushika Mehta Gets Cosy With Fiance After Engagement, Shares Romantic Pics
It's time to send congratulatory messages to popular TV actress Vrushika Mehta as she has got engaged to Saurabh Ghedia. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress announced her engagement in style on social media by sharing romantic snaps with her fiance from the ceremony.
VRUSHIKA MEHTA GETS ENGAGED
The TV diva exchanged rings with her fiance Saurabh Ghedia in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2022. She shared the good news with her fans a week after getting engaged. The Dil Dosti Dance actress beamed with joy as she posed with her beau, giving us a picture-perfect moment.
The Yeh Teri Galliyaan actress donned a silver lehenga for her engagement, leaving the fashion police mighty impressed. She teamed her outfit with statement earrings and diamond neckpiece.
VRUSHIKA MEHTA ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS
On Sunday (December 18), the newly engaged actress treated us with heartwarming snaps from her ceremony on her official Instagram handle. She posted a series of pictures from the engagement function where she can be seen getting cosy with her fiance.
The two lovebirds flashed their million-dollar smiles while striking a pose for the camera. Guess what? Saurabh even lifted Vrushika in his arms after getting engaged. It was indeed a moment to cherish for Vrushika.
The Satrangi Sasural actress captioned her post as, "Our beginning of forever. 11.12.2022."
VRUSHIKA MEHTA WEDDING
While the Ishqbaaaz actress has announced her engagement, she has remained tight-lipped about her wedding. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee got hitched with Shahnawaz Sheikh, Vrushika surprised her followers by introducing her fiance to the rest of the world.
Vrushika earned rave reviews for her performance as Dr Riddhima in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which earlier starred Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. She has refrained from taking up full-fledged roles since her stint in YRKKH ended.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Vrushika and Saurabh.
What do you have to say about Vrushika Mehta's engagement photos? Do share your thoughts with us by sharing a message on her official Twitter handle @Filmibeat.
