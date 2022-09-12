Shakti & Shraddha

Shakti Arora bagged two awards- Naya Sadasya award and Favourite jodi (with his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya). The actor entered the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show and is seen playing the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show.

Shakti And Shraddha

Shakti shared a few pictures and captioned them as, 'Thanku zeetv for this wonderful NAYA SADASYA AND FAVORITE JODI award and such a warm welcome..Only 2 months old in the show and I have recieved 2 awards. Feels blessed..😇 Thanks to ektarkapoor for believing in me and trusting me..🥰. Also thanks to nehaasaxena who convinced me to go ahead with this role, although the truth is she didn't want me to sit at home.😅. Thanks to all my well wishers who voted and also to those who contributed in watching the show #kundalibhagya. Thanks to all the fans/fam for making so many reels and posts. It makes me feel really special. Lots of love...'

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh, who plays the role of Meet Hooda Ahlawat/Manjari Desai in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, bagged Best Beti award at the event.

Rohit-Aditi

Rohit Suchanti and Aditi Shetty, who play the roles of Rishi Oberoi and Aahana Chopra in Bhagya Lakshmi, bagged Favourite Bhai and Favourite Behen awards. The actress shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories and thanked fans for their love and support.

Shabir-Neeharika

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy, who are seen as Mohan and Radha in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan, bagged Favourite Nayi Jodi award.

Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Receive Honours

Romesh Kalra shared a collage and captioned it as, 'Thank You #zeerishteyawards for giving #anupamaa and #yrkkh the honour... Missed you RAJANJI rajan.shahi.543 ... Thank You PUNITJI #punitgoenka... #blessed #teamwork #humility #rajanshahi #dkp #shahiproductionspvtltd.'

Other Actors Who Bagged Awards

• Social Swagger: Shraddha Arya

• Favourite Saas: Smita Bansal (Bhagya Lakshmi)

• Favourite Character (Female): Aishwarya Khare (Bhagya Lakshmi)

• Favourite Naya Sadasya (Female): Neeharika Roy (Radha Mohan)

• Ananya Gambhir, who plays the role of Preeta and Karan's daughter Kavya in Kundali Bhagya, also won an award at the event.

Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination Party: Shraddha Arya, Shabir, Krishna-Mugdha & Others Grace Red Carpet (PICS)

