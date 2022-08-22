Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination Party: Shraddha Arya, Shabir, Krishna-Mugdha & Others Grace Red Carpet (PICS)
It's that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians, who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards. This year is even more special and momentous as Zee TV celebrates 30 glorious years along with Zee Rishtey Awards! The nomination party, which was a grand event, was held yesterday (August 21), which was graced by the Zee TV shows' actors. Take a look at a few pictures!
Shabir Ahluwalia
Shabir Ahluwalia, who is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan looked dapper in blue sherwani.
Shraddha Arya & Shakti Arora
Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora, who are seen in Kundali Bhagya, as Preetha and Arjun Sooryavanshi, also graced the red carpet. While Shraddha looked beautiful in a white dress, Shakti looked dapper in a white t-shirt and red suit.
Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar
The cute jodi- Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who are currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, looked adorable together as they posed for shutterbugs. Krishna looked handsome in light blue sherwani and Mugdha looked pretty in red saree.
Rohit Suchanti & Aishwarya Khare
Zee TV's other most-loved jodi, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, who are seen as Rishi and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi looked adorable together. While Rohit looked handsome in royal blue sherwani, Aishwarya looked beautiful in sky-blue saree.
Other Actors At ZRA Nomination Party
Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy, Kumkum Bhagya's Rehyna Pandit, Meet's Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih, Sanjog's Kamya Punjabi and Rajniesh Duggall are some other actors who graced the event.
Zee Kutumb
As viewers are aware, following the yearly ZRA tradition, each show was given a specific colour to mirror their own 'Kutumb". While Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi family looked marvellous in red and blue respectively, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan team looked stunning in their blue outfits. Sanjog cast made a royal appearance in purple and the Mithai stars looked fantastic in pink.