Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination Party: Shraddha Arya, Shabir, Krishna-Mugdha & Others Grace Red Carpet (PICS)

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia, who is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan looked dapper in blue sherwani.

Shraddha Arya & Shakti Arora

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora, who are seen in Kundali Bhagya, as Preetha and Arjun Sooryavanshi, also graced the red carpet. While Shraddha looked beautiful in a white dress, Shakti looked dapper in a white t-shirt and red suit.

Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar

The cute jodi- Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who are currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, looked adorable together as they posed for shutterbugs. Krishna looked handsome in light blue sherwani and Mugdha looked pretty in red saree.

Rohit Suchanti & Aishwarya Khare

Zee TV's other most-loved jodi, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, who are seen as Rishi and Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi looked adorable together. While Rohit looked handsome in royal blue sherwani, Aishwarya looked beautiful in sky-blue saree.

Other Actors At ZRA Nomination Party

Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy, Kumkum Bhagya's Rehyna Pandit, Meet's Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih, Sanjog's Kamya Punjabi and Rajniesh Duggall are some other actors who graced the event.

Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses A Big Jump; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 8th Spot

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Drops To 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump



Zee Kutumb

As viewers are aware, following the yearly ZRA tradition, each show was given a specific colour to mirror their own 'Kutumb". While Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi family looked marvellous in red and blue respectively, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan team looked stunning in their blue outfits. Sanjog cast made a royal appearance in purple and the Mithai stars looked fantastic in pink.