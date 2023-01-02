Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Returns Vikas’ Suit; Wife Guunjan Reveals ‘He Was Asked Immediately To…’

Guunjan Receives Hubby Vikas Manaktala’s Suit

She tweeted, 'Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas's ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me'

Bigg Boss Team Asked Shiv To Send It Back

In another tweet, she revealed that the Bigg Boss team responded quickly and wrote, 'As soon as the team traced it , he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately.whether it's a mistake or mischief I don't know . But as someone who was tracing it for long,it did get me upset & I reacted'

Advertisement

Guunjan Deletes Previous Tweet Targetting Shiv Thakare

In her last tweet, Guunjan has deleted her previous post targeting Shiv Thakare and stated that her intention wasn't to belittle anyone. It read, 'However I don't think that the tweet holds any relevance till there's further clarity on the same.I never meant to belittle anyone .I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down. Love & Light.'

Guunjan’s Deleted Tweet For Shiv

After seeing Shiv wearing Vikas' clothes post his eviction, an irked Guunjan had tweeted, '#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful'. However, she has now deleted it.

Shiv Thakare’s Manager Bashed Guunjan

After Guunjan's tweet, Shiv Thakare's manager Rohit Pandey criticised her statement and called it 'cheap publicity'. He said, 'About the latest allegations from Vikkas Manaktala's wife on Twitter, being Shiv's manager I would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a statement on a public platform. And it's really shameful that she/he is doing this for cheap publicity.'