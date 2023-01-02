Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Returns Vikas’ Suit; Wife Guunjan Reveals ‘He Was Asked Immediately To…’
Bigg Boss 16 Update: After Ankit Gupta, wild card Vikkas Manaktala became the latest contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show.
After his exit, the actor's wife Guunjan Walia slammed Shiv Thakare after she noticed him wearing a blue suit with a floral print which she apparently sent for Vikas. In a tweet, she asked him to return her husband's clothes.
However, in her latest tweets, she has revealed that Shiv has now returned the suit as the Bigg Boss team immediately responded and asked him to do so.
Guunjan Receives Hubby Vikas Manaktala’s Suit
She tweeted, 'Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas's ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me'
Bigg Boss Team Asked Shiv To Send It Back
In another tweet, she revealed that the Bigg Boss team responded quickly and wrote, 'As soon as the team traced it , he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately.whether it's a mistake or mischief I don't know . But as someone who was tracing it for long,it did get me upset & I reacted'
Guunjan Deletes Previous Tweet Targetting Shiv Thakare
In her last tweet, Guunjan has deleted her previous post targeting Shiv Thakare and stated that her intention wasn't to belittle anyone. It read, 'However I don't think that the tweet holds any relevance till there's further clarity on the same.I never meant to belittle anyone .I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down. Love & Light.'
Guunjan’s Deleted Tweet For Shiv
After seeing Shiv wearing Vikas' clothes post his eviction, an irked Guunjan had tweeted, '#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful'. However, she has now deleted it.
Shiv Thakare’s Manager Bashed Guunjan
After Guunjan's tweet, Shiv Thakare's manager Rohit Pandey criticised her statement and called it 'cheap publicity'. He said, 'About the latest allegations from Vikkas Manaktala's wife on Twitter, being Shiv's manager I would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a statement on a public platform. And it's really shameful that she/he is doing this for cheap publicity.'
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer Khan For THIS Reason; Nimrit Ahluwalia Targets Sajid Khan
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...
- BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv's Fan Accuses Rajiv Of Being Priyanka Choudhary's 'Paid PR' As He Whispers Into Her Ear
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Asks Shiv Thakare To Return His Clothes; Says ‘You Have The Audacity To…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘I Miss You Yaar….’
- BB16: Housemates Claims Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond Is FAKE; Sajid Calls Them ‘Top Level Ke Fraud Log’
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Isha Malviya, THIS Banni Chow Actress To Romance Ankit Gupta In Junooniyatt
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Is Proud Of Him As He Gets Eliminated; Calls Him ‘A True Hero’
- BB16 Elimination: Vikas Opens Up On Archana’s Remark About Wife Guunjan’s Miscarriage; Says 'Mere parents...’
- Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated