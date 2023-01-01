Bigg Boss 16: Fans Heartbroken With Vikas Manaktala’s Elimination; Says ‘He Deserved To Stay’

Vikas Manaktala has been the talk of the town ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16. For the uninitiated, Vikas participated in the popular reality show as a wild card contestant and entered early this month. He did manage to leave an impact on the game and emerge as a person with strong headed opinions. However, Vikas made the headlines today after he was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the New Year 2023 celebration. To note, Vikas was evicted from the popular reality show after three weeks from his entry. Needless to say, his elimination left everyone shocked.

In fact, the netizens aren't happy with Vikas's elimination and social media is abuzz with tweets stating that he deserved to stay on the popular reality show. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "You deserved to be in the house @VikkasManaktala. You were the only person who gave it back strongly to #ArchanaGautam. Well Done, I really liked you in #BiggBoss #VikasManaktala". Another user tweeted, "Jo bhi Ho Vikas ke samne Is Shiv ki bolti Band ho jati thi.. aur achi chij ye ki #VikasManaktala Salman ke samne bhi Darta nhi tha... He Deserves to Stay more",

Check out the tweets for Vikas Manaktala's elimination from Bigg Boss 16:

For the uninitiated, Vikas was nominated with Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia. While Sumbul managed to escape the elimination after she was saved by Shiv Thakare in a task, it was a tough fight between the others.

Meanwhile, Vikas is happy with his stint on Bigg Boss 16 and claimed that he played with utmost honesty. He also emphasised that he is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. He also asserted that he is grateful for the fact that he could make an impact on the game.