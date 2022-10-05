Megastar Chiranjeevi is continuing to make films that suit his age and style, irrespective of their box office result. The actor, who enjoys a great fan base has tasted a disaster in the form of his last film Acharya, under the direction of Koratala Siva. The movie remained one of the biggest disasters of his entire career. However, the veteran actor is now back in his most stylish avatar yet, in Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and helmed by actor Pruthviraj Sukumaran.
Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!
Fans of the Megastar who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media accounts to share their opinion on Godfather. Take a look at some of those tweets here:
Venky Reviews
@venkyreviews
#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.
Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍
#GodFather Though there are parts where the film feels stretched out and lengthy, the director does a good job of keeping us engaged. Has all the ingredients to become a big success at the box office!!
Rating: 3/5
Raavi
@RaaviNtr
Good first half
@MusicThaman
bgm and story changes are good #GodFather
JUNIOR_NITHIIN
@EditzPubg
My review movie super hit #GodFather
STEADY
@SteadyTheShip
The #GodFather of Indian commercial cinema
@KChiruTweets
sir back with a bang 🔥
Best movie after re entry 👍
@jayam_mohanraja
sir direction at it's best 👏
@MusicThaman
BGM ⚡
Rest of the cast & crew good but BOSS overshadowed them with absolute domination
Rating : 3.25/5
always_Dinesh
@Dinesh2005727
#GodFather was a power ful political film with powerful scenes
@MusicThaman
powerful bgm in whole movie and mainly in elivated scenes.
@jayam_mohanraja
has done good job .finally this dussera was #powerfulpoliticalblockbuster
Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
ChanT 🇮🇳
@Chanti1306
#GodFather : Boss is Back
Engaging Political Drama Packed with Powerful Performances
#Satyadev got a meaty role and he nailed it and special mention to #Puri.
Overall a satisfying film after long time from #Chiranjeevi..
#Thaman full form lo unnadu
Felt Little lengthy
#JR30
rupesh_the_2003
@RoyalismRupesh
Big comeback with a mega poltical action ... Hearing good things about #GodFather
CIBI Media
@CibiMedia
#GodFather Review:
- Sticks to the original, with some tweaks for telugu audience.
- Tailor made role for #MegastarChiranjeevi
- Keeps you engaging throughout.
#GodFatherOnOct5th #GodFatherReview #Chiranjeevi
Godfather hit the screens all over the world on October 5 as a Dasara festival release. The movie stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, and Sunil among others in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Salman Khan and director Puri Jagannadh have made special appearances in the film.
Godfather's digital streaming rights are reportedly bought by Netflix for an amount of Rs 57 Crore. The movie also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Tanya Ravichandran, and Gangavva among others.
The film's music and background score are composed by S Thaman. Marthand K Venkatesh worked as the film's editor, and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company jointly produced the film.
