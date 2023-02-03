Michael OTT Release Date & Time: Sundeep Kishan's Neo-Noir Gangster Film Will Stream On Aha Video? Deets In

Actor Sundeep Kishan's latest action thriller, Michael, starring Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role, hit the screens all over the world on February 3. Written and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the movie was dubbed and released in Telugu as well.

According to the available information and title credits, the digital streaming rights of this film have been secured by Allu Arjun's first-ever regional OTT platform Aha Video. Depending on the film's performance at the box office over the weekend, the date of the streaming will be announced.