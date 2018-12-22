 »   »   »  Zero Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: This SRK Starrer Picks Up Business

Samina ✨ ‏ @SRKsSamina

Such a courageous venture by the most courageous @iamsrk. Only Shah has the guts to do something so different! Our Bauua entertains and draws us in... and his love story with Aafia is a beautiful one to witness! Go watch Zero again and again#ZeroFamilyEntertainer #Zero."

Nitin Bhatnagar ‏ @nitinbhatnagaar

"@iamsrk #Zero is an emotional masterpiece that is touching your soul Great work loved each frame."

Md Hussain S ⭐ @ItsHusanyS

"Saw #Zero no words laughed, cried & enjoyed the incompleteness, heartbreaking, luv & life @aanandlrai u just make me feel@iamsrk i luv u till the last breath u r the KING @AnushkaSharma u r just awesome, mesmerising & luved ever #KatrinaKaif Outstanding."

Ankur kumar ‏ @Ankurkrtweets

"I am his big fan but @iamsrk disappointed me with #Zero. An outsider who made his way to the top. History will remember him as the greatest actor of his time. I believe he can do more with the position he is in."

Hameed ‏ @imHamee

"#zero first half was good with Anand L Rai touch but 2nd half don't know whether it's directed by Anand L Rai ... SRK the actor is visible here as he does such a good acting but script is faltered in second half ... 2/5 ... When is SJSA supposed to be released ?"

Md Emraan A @am_Emraan

"Watched #Zero @iamsrk what a spellbound performance, he's just put his n soul in it. Take a bow Bhai. Ur witty n quirky as #Bauaa won the hearts #WELOVEZERO @AnushkaSharma top notch performance #Katrinakaif u were gorgeous n #Anandlrai it's out of the park. Let's celebrate "0".

Koushik Nuvvula @iamKOUSHIKrk

"Dear vintage #Srk please come back @iamsrk #Zero."

Jatin Panchhi ‏ @JatinJP

"#Zero starts off on such a good promise, till interval it feels like finally SRK has regained his midas touch! But.. But.. But.. @aanandlrai WTF did you do in 2nd half? It was an absolute piece of shit with ZERO coherence! Feeling bad for @iamsrk, he is on a roll HERE."