Kabir Singh Box Office Collection First Day: It's A Happy Friday For Shahid Kapoor
Today (June 21, 2019), Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh released at the theatres and it set the silver screens of fire! The film not only heaped praises from the film-critics but also from the audiences. In fact, many netizens went on to say Shahid has givem accolades-winning performance and has nailed the portrayal of a 'flawed' character. Speaking of Kabir Singh's first day box office collection, the film would have easily made a collection between ₹ 14-16 crore. Considering it's a non-festival release, the business is quite good and is expected to grow in weekend!
For the unversed, also have a look at how film-critics reacted to Kabir Singh..
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent."
Sumit Kadel
"No matter how many films left for release in 2019 but i can assure you no act can beat Shahid's acting in #KabirSingh , watch it to believe it. Best actor 2019 goes to @shahidkapoor for #KabirSingh."
Rohit Jaiswal
"#Kabirsingh is all set for #ShahidKapoor 1st solo 100cr Film, 1st half is MINDBLOWING, 4*/5."
Joginder Tuteja
"#KabirSingh turns out to be a love story where you root for the couple and that's because @Advani_Kiara is so innocent, sweet and vulnerable that your heart goes out to her. She does really well in the film! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2."
Faridoon Shahryar
"Writer director Sandeep Venga's #KabirSingh is a passionate intense love story that stretches the envelope and how! The movie is a testimony to the level of AMBITION of Shahid as an actor.Spectacular show by him.Kiara is a perfect foil 4 him.Music is legendary."
What's Your View?
While the movie is being praised by many critics and movie-goers, it is also receiving flak from many people for showcasing obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.
What's your take on Kabir Singh? Let us known in the comments section below.
