Godzilla vs Kong Rules The Box Office; Saina, Roohi, & Mumbai Saga Witness Major Drop

Godzilla vs Kong, the Hollywood release is now ruling the Indian box office. As per the latest updates, Godzilla vs Kong has all the chances to emerge as a box office winner. Meanwhile, the new release Saina and the other films that run in theatres - Roohi and Mumbai Saga, have witnessed a major drop in the box office collections.

Read the detailed box office collection report here...

According to the trade experts, Godzilla vs Kong has a made an estimated gross collection of Rs. 16.02 Crore within the first 3 days of its release, at the Indian box office. The Hollywood biggie made an excellent opening at the Indian market, by making the first-day collection of Rs. 6.40 Crore. Godzilla Vs Kong witnessed a drop in collection on its second and third days (Thursday and Friday) and made Rs. 5.40 Crore and Rs. 4.22 Crore respectively.

Still, the movie is performing far better than all Bollywood films that hit the theatres post lockdown. The trade experts suggest that the collection is expected to have a steady rise this weekend, as its the Holi time. The excellent reviews and word-of-mouth publicity are also expected to contribute towards the box office performance of Godzilla vs Kong.

Saina, the new release that features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, has been struggling to make a mark at the box office. The movie made an opening collection of Rs. 15 Lakh at the Indian box office. However, the trade analysts hope that the movie would pick up by this weekend, as it has been receiving relatively positive reviews.

Roohi and Mumbai Saga, the other two Bollywood films that are running in the theatres, are on their last leg. The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer has made a total box office collection of Rs. 22.25 Crores so far. The movie made a collection of Rs. 25 Lakh on Friday (March 26, 2021) alone. The John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer, on the other hand, made around Rs. 50 Lakh on Friday, and a total collection of Rs. 14.93 Crore, so far.

Also Read:

Mumbai Saga Day 6 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Film Sees Drop In Numbers

Roohi Day 6 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Has A Steady Run