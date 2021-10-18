Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Film Honsla Rakh Collects Rs 11 Cr In 2 Days At Box Office; Rated 9.5 On IMDb

Honsla Rakh Shatters Box Office Records

Diljit has been sharing the reviews of the film, which revealed that it has been getting good responses. Sharing the poster and the box office collection of the film, the actor wrote, "#HonslaRakh Veere... Shattered All PUNJABI Film Opening Records 💥 AAH CHAK 2 Heart 💞💞 2 Heart 💞💞 2 Heart 💞💞 Sarey Hearts Tuadey Lai 🤗 ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY FOLKS 👩🏻🍼👨🏻🍼."

Honsla Rakh’s International Box Office Collection

The actor also shared International numbers on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "#HonslaRakh breaks into the Top 10 North America Box office charts for the weekend!!!!! Let's get it!"

Diljit Thanks Fans For Their Love

Diljit thanked fans for their love and asked everyone to watch the film with their families. He shared a video on his Instagram account on Saturday and said, "Thank you so much for giving so much love to the film. I am reading all your tweets, watching your videos. I am happy that you are enjoying the film with your family."

Honsla Rakh’s IMDb Ratings

On the other hand, viewers rated the film 9.5 out of 10 on IMDb. So much love!! One of the users wrote on IMDb, "Shehnaaz gill baby you just nailed it you rock it baby.... Your expression was fab 😍😍😍 The way you adapt the character of sweety it commendable ❤❤ love you shehnaaz gill ❤."

'Shehnaaz & Diljit's Chemistry Was Lit'

Another user commented, "This movie is really so good!! Everyone give their best in this project! It's full of comedy and emotions . Shehnaaz Gill gave her best and chemistry between Shehnaaz and Diljit was lit."