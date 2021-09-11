Thalaivii Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Kangana Ranaut's Film Fared On First Day Of Release

Yesterday (September 10, 2021), Vijay's Thalaivii starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role released in theatres and we're here with its first day box office collection. Thalaivii, which is a biopic on late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, performed well in the South belt of India.

According to Box Office Bytes, last evening, eighty percent of theaters in Tamil Nadu were occupied with 75% audience for Thalaivii.

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Hollywood, Says They Have 'Destroyed Other Industries'

A few hours ago, the Twitter page of Box Office Bytes tweeted, "Blockbuster opening during this pandemic times!! #Thalaivii Day-1 collection is said to be very good number during this time.. #Thalavii."

Reportedly, despite being released amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film received average response in the North belt of India.

On a related note, the film couldn't release in Maharashtra because the state government has not permitted cinema halls to be resumed yet.

(Exact number will be updated as soon as it's out.)

Meanwhile, Thalaivii received mixed response from netizens. While many appreciated Kangana Ranaut's nuanced act in the film, others criticised her performance and tweeted that the film didn't live up to their expectations.

Thalaivii Critics Review: Kangana Ranaut Will Be Elated With Positive Reactions

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment, the multilingual biographical film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Poorna in prominent roles.