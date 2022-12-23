Cirkus Day 1 BO prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Gets A Dull Opening; Struggles To Make Double Digit Earnings

Ranveer Singh, who has been one of the most promising actors in the industry, has been all over the news for his recent release Cirkus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer was seen in a double role for the first time along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead. Though Cirkus has been among the most anticipated movies of the year, it has opened to an average review from the audience and critics. In fact, as per a recent report published in Box Office India, Cirkus has witnessed a dull start at the box office and quite low footfalls in the theatres.

The report suggested that Cirkus witnessed an opening of around 10-15% occupancy during the morning and early afternoon shows as the movie failed to create a buzz among the audience. In fact, the Rohit Shetty directorial also witnessed a low rate of advance booking as well. Although holiday releases were often the most sought after films usually, the trend has changed post pandemic as the holiday releases fail to leave a mark at the box office unless something spectacular happens during the weekend. The report published in Box Office India also claimed that Cirkus is might have a similar fate as Akshay Kumar's 2022 release Raksha Bandhan as the Ranveer starrer is also struggling to earn the double digit numbers on the first day. While Raksha Bandhan witnessed a push during the weekend, it will be interesting to see if Cirkus can do any wonders during the festive weekend and turn the game around.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who has collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the second time, has been all praises for the filmmaker. Talking about it, the superstar stated, "I'm very grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving me these opportunities. Out-and-out comedy for the first time- something I have wanted to do for so many years, and I have been very vocal about it for at least 4 or 5 years before I got the opportunity. I just want to do a balls-out comedy- slapstick, situational, insult, humour, all rolled into one. So it was a dream come true for me. First time in and as larger-than-life action hero cop character and now first-time comedy and hopefully the first of many".