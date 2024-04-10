Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict The Opening Of Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection:
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
starring
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
is
all
set
to
release
on
11th
April
2024.
The
film
is
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
and
the
trailer
and
the
songs
have
created
a
good
pre-release
buzz.
It's
an
Eid
release,
and
everyone
is
expecting
that
the
film
will
take
a
bumper
opening
at
the
box
office.
Filmibeat
recently
did
a
poll
on
X
and
asked
netizens
what
according
to
them
will
be
the
opening
day
collection
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
We
gave
netizens
four
options,
10-15
crore,
15-20
crore,
20-25
crore,
and
25
crore+.
Well,
the
results
are
out,
and
fans
have
predicted
that
the
day
one
collection
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
Rs.
25
crore+.
In
the
poll,
66.7%
of
votes
have
been
given
to
Rs.
25
crore+.
17.5%
people
feel
that
the
movie
will
take
an
opening
of
Rs.
20-25
crore,
12.7%
netizens
think
that
it
will
take
an
opening
of
Rs.
Rs.
10-15
crore,
and
only
3.2%
people
think
that
the
opening
will
be
in
the
range
of
Rs.
15-20
crore.
Check
out
the
post
below...
So,
let's
wait
and
watch
whether
the
prediction
of
the
fans
will
turn
out
to
be
correct
or
not.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Vs
Maidaan
Well,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
clashing
at
the
box
office
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
The
only
thing
that's
currently
favouring
the
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
is
that
the
makers
ahve
shown
the
film
to
the
media
and
the
reviews
have
been
highly
positive.
Also,
Maidaan
releases
today
post
6
pm
and
BMCM
will
get
a
proper
release
tomottow.
As
it's
an
Eid
holiday,
it
is
expected
that
both
the
movies
will
benefit
from
it.
So,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
which
film
win
will
this
box
office
race.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Manushi
Chhillar,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
and
Alaya
F.
It
is
surely
and
important
film
for
both
Akshay
and
Tiger
as
their
past
few
films
have
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.