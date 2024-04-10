Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict The Opening Of Akshay-Tiger Starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to release on 11th April 2024. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz. It's an Eid release, and everyone is expecting that the film will take a bumper opening at the box office. Filmibeat recently did a poll on X and asked netizens what according to them will be the opening day collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

We gave netizens four options, 10-15 crore, 15-20 crore, 20-25 crore, and 25 crore+. Well, the results are out, and fans have predicted that the day one collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be Rs. 25 crore+.

In the poll, 66.7% of votes have been given to Rs. 25 crore+. 17.5% people feel that the movie will take an opening of Rs. 20-25 crore, 12.7% netizens think that it will take an opening of Rs. Rs. 10-15 crore, and only 3.2% people think that the opening will be in the range of Rs. 15-20 crore. Check out the post below...

What do you think will be the opening day collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?#AkshayKumar #TigerShroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 — FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) April 6, 2024

So, let's wait and watch whether the prediction of the fans will turn out to be correct or not.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan

Well, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is clashing at the box office with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The only thing that's currently favouring the Ajay Devgn starrer is that the makers ahve shown the film to the media and the reviews have been highly positive. Also, Maidaan releases today post 6 pm and BMCM will get a proper release tomottow. As it's an Eid holiday, it is expected that both the movies will benefit from it. So, it will be interesting to see which film win will this box office race.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. It is surely and important film for both Akshay and Tiger as their past few films have failed to make a mark at the box office.