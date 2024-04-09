Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much BMCM Should Earn To Become HIT

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget And Box Office Target: After the success of last year's OTT hit Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is returning to the big screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Featuring a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in key roles, this action-thriller stands as one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release. Notably, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Akshay and Tiger. With the film all set for its theatrical release, let's delve into its budget, plot, and other significant details below.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

Originally scheduled for release on April 10, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been rescheduled to April 11 to accommodate the Eid holiday. This alteration sets the stage for an anticipated clash with the sports biographical drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, which is also set to premiere on the same date.

Maidaan Budget & Box Office Target: Here's How Much Ajay Devgn's Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Heeramandi Release Date & Platform: When Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show Stream Online? Check DEETS

For those unfamiliar, Akshay and Tiger reportedly portray soldiers in the highly anticipated film, committed to protecting the nation from threats. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scripted by Ali Abbas Zafar and filmed across diverse locales, including Scotland, London, India, Jordan, and the UAE.

According to reports, the highly anticipated Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been produced with an estimated budget of a whopping Rs 350 crore.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN BOX OFFICE TARGET

The advance booking for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan commenced on Saturday (April 6). Considering its estimated budget, the film needs to earn around Rs 400-450 crore to earn a hit status at the box office. Well, this looks difficult for the film is we keep in mind the underwhelming advance bookings. However, it'll be interesting to see if the Eid holiday will boost the first day numbers or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates!