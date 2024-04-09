Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much BMCM Should Earn To Become HIT

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Budget
And
Box
Office
Target:
After
the
success
of
last
year's
OTT
hit
Bloody
Daddy,
starring
Shahid
Kapoor,
filmmaker
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
is
returning
to
the
big
screen
with
his
latest
directorial
venture,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Featuring
a
stellar
cast
including
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chillar,
and
Alaya
F
in
key
roles,
this
action-thriller
stands
as
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
of
2024.
Produced
by
Pooja
Entertainment
and
AAZ
Films,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
announced
in
2022,
sparking
excitement
among
fans
eagerly
awaiting
its
release.
Notably,
the
film
marks
the
first-ever
collaboration
between
Akshay
and
Tiger.
With
the
film
all
set
for
its
theatrical
release,
let's
delve
into
its
budget,
plot,
and
other
significant
details
below.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
BUDGET,
PLOT,
CAST,
RELEASE
DATE,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Originally
scheduled
for
release
on
April
10,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
rescheduled
to
April
11
to
accommodate
the
Eid
holiday.
This
alteration
sets
the
stage
for
an
anticipated
clash
with
the
sports
biographical
drama
Maidaan,
starring
Ajay
Devgn,
which
is
also
set
to
premiere
on
the
same
date.
For
those
unfamiliar,
Akshay
and
Tiger
reportedly
portray
soldiers
in
the
highly
anticipated
film,
committed
to
protecting
the
nation
from
threats.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
scripted
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
filmed
across
diverse
locales,
including
Scotland,
London,
India,
Jordan,
and
the
UAE.
According
to
reports,
the
highly
anticipated
Bollywood
film
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
produced
with
an
estimated
budget
of
a
whopping
Rs
350
crore.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
BOX
OFFICE
TARGET
The
advance
booking
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
commenced
on
Saturday
(April
6).
Considering
its
estimated
budget,
the
film
needs
to
earn
around
Rs
400-450
crore
to
earn
a
hit
status
at
the
box
office.
Well,
this
looks
difficult
for
the
film
is
we
keep
in
mind
the
underwhelming
advance
bookings.
However,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
Eid
holiday
will
boost
the
first
day
numbers
or
not.