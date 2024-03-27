Crew Advance Booking Report Day 1: Kareena-Tabu-Kriti-s Film Sees Good Response; To Collect THIS Much

Crew
Advance
Booking
Update:
Crew
is
an
eagerly
awaited
Bollywood
movie
featuring
actresses
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
as
the
main
protagonists
alongside
Kapil
Sharma,
Diljeet
Dosanjh,
and
others.
The
three
actresses
are
portraying
the
roles
of
air
hostesses
in
the
film
scheduled
for
theatrical
release
on
March
29,
2024.
CREW
RUNTIME,
PLOT,
CBFC
CERTIFICATION
AND
OTHER
INFO
Just
two
days
away
from
its
release,
the
film
has
obtained
a
U/A
certification
from
the
Central
Board
of
Film
Certification
(CBFC),
with
a
runtime
of
2
hours,
3
minutes,
and
32
seconds
(123
minutes,
32
seconds).
As
per
early
reports,
Crew
is
aiming
for
a
release
on
approximately
2500
screens
in
India
and
an
additional
1000
screens
in
the
international
market.
The
film
is
generating
significant
anticipation,
particularly
due
to
the
success
of
the
song
Naina.
Additionally,
the
teaser
and
trailer
have
garnered
a
favorable
response
from
the
moviegoers.
For
the
uninitiated,Tabu,
Kareena,
and
Kriti
play
cabin
crew
members
in
the
heist
comedy
film.
As
depicted
in
the
trailer,
the
three
are
determined
in
their
pursuit
of
success
in
their
profession.
But,
their
lives
undergo
a
dramatic
turn
when
they
become
a
part
of
unexpected
situations,
leading
to
their
entanglement
in
a
complex
web
of
deceit
driven
by
financial
motivations.
