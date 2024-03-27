Crew Advance Booking Report Day 1: Kareena-Tabu-Kriti-s Film Sees Good Response; To Collect THIS Much

Crew Advance Booking Update: Crew is an eagerly awaited Bollywood movie featuring actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as the main protagonists alongside Kapil Sharma, Diljeet Dosanjh, and others. The three actresses are portraying the roles of air hostesses in the film scheduled for theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

CREW RUNTIME, PLOT, CBFC CERTIFICATION AND OTHER INFO

Just two days away from its release, the film has obtained a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). As per early reports, Crew is aiming for a release on approximately 2500 screens in India and an additional 1000 screens in the international market.

The film is generating significant anticipation, particularly due to the success of the song Naina. Additionally, the teaser and trailer have garnered a favorable response from the moviegoers.

For the uninitiated,Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti play cabin crew members in the heist comedy film. As depicted in the trailer, the three are determined in their pursuit of success in their profession. But, their lives undergo a dramatic turn when they become a part of unexpected situations, leading to their entanglement in a complex web of deceit driven by financial motivations.

Keep watching this space for more updates!