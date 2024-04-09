Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict What Will Be The Opening Of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Maidaan Box Office Collection: Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on 10th April 2024 (post 6pm). The advance booking report of the film is good, and as it's the Eid holiday on 11th April, it is expected that the movie will take a good start at the box office. Filmibeat recently did a poll on X, and asked the netizens to vote and tell us what according to them will be the day 1 collection of the film.

We gave netizens four options, 10-15 crore, 15-20 crore, 20-25 crore, and 25 crore+. Well, the results are out, and fans have predicted that the day one collection of Maidaan will be Rs. 10-15 crore.

43.5% people think that Maidaan will get an opening of Rs. 10-15 crore, 37% people think that it will collect Rs. 15-20 crore on its day 1, 13% feel that it will take a bumper opening of Rs. 25 crore+, and only 6.5% people think that the movie will open in the range of 20-25 crore. Check out the post below...

Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Well, Maidaan is clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But, what might work in the favour of the Ajay Devgn starrer is that the makers have shown the film to the media two days in advance, and the reviews are very positive. So, it will be interesting to see which film win will this box office race. As it's an Eid holiday, it is expected that both the movies will benefit from it.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ajay gave a hit like Shaitaan, but from the past couple of years, Akshay has not tasted success, so fans' expectations from BMCM are quite high.