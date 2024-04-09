Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Fans Predict What Will Be The Opening Of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection:
Maidaan
starring
Ajay
Devgn
and
Priyamani
in
the
lead
roles
is
all
set
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
10th
April
2024
(post
6pm).
The
advance
booking
report
of
the
film
is
good,
and
as
it's
the
Eid
holiday
on
11th
April,
it
is
expected
that
the
movie
will
take
a
good
start
at
the
box
office.
Filmibeat
recently
did
a
poll
on
X,
and
asked
the
netizens
to
vote
and
tell
us
what
according
to
them
will
be
the
day
1
collection
of
the
film.
We
gave
netizens
four
options,
10-15
crore,
15-20
crore,
20-25
crore,
and
25
crore+.
Well,
the
results
are
out,
and
fans
have
predicted
that
the
day
one
collection
of
Maidaan
will
be
Rs.
10-15
crore.
43.5%
people
think
that
Maidaan
will
get
an
opening
of
Rs.
10-15
crore,
37%
people
think
that
it
will
collect
Rs.
15-20
crore
on
its
day
1,
13%
feel
that
it
will
take
a
bumper
opening
of
Rs.
25
crore+,
and
only
6.5%
people
think
that
the
movie
will
open
in
the
range
of
20-25
crore.
Check
out
the
post
below...
Maidaan
vs
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Well,
Maidaan
is
clashing
at
the
box
office
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
But,
what
might
work
in
the
favour
of
the
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
is
that
the
makers
have
shown
the
film
to
the
media
two
days
in
advance,
and
the
reviews
are
very
positive.
So,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
which
film
win
will
this
box
office
race.
As
it's
an
Eid
holiday,
it
is
expected
that
both
the
movies
will
benefit
from
it.
Meanwhile,
earlier
this
year,
Ajay
gave
a
hit
like
Shaitaan,
but
from
the
past
couple
of
years,
Akshay
has
not
tasted
success,
so
fans'
expectations
from
BMCM
are
quite
high.