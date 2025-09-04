Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection (1 Day Before Release): Tiger’s Film Beats Jaat; Eyes To Surpass Sky Force

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection (1 Day Before Release): Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Singam Again in 2024, is making headlines with his latest release. After the fans missed his presence in Hrithik Roshan's War 2 lately, Tiger is now coming with his first release of the year as Baaghi 4. To note, the movie is an action thriller and the fourth part of the successful Baaghi series. Tiger reprises his role as Ronny in this much-anticipated movie, which is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by newcomer A Harsha.

Adding to the excitement, Baaghi 4 features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu. This film marks Harnaaz's debut in action thrillers. Notably, it is Tiger's first collaboration with Sanjay Dutt, and their on-screen confrontation is a major highlight of the movie. Meanwhile, Tiger's chemistry with Harnaaz has also caught the audience's attention. The anticipation surrounding Baaghi 4 has been significant, resulting in a positive response for advance bookings.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection (1 Day Before Release)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has minted Rs 3.12cr with a sale of 1.2lakh tickets so until 2:30PM today. To note, the collection with block seats happen to be Rs 5.7cr

Baaghi 4 Beats Jaat Advance Booking Collection

With a collection of Rs 3.12cr so far, Baaghi 4 has managed to beat Sunny Deol's Jaat which made an advance booking collection of Rs 2.37cr. In fact, Baaghi 4 now eyes to surpass the advance booking collection of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force which happens to be around Rs 3.78cr.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response".