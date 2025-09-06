Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's Film Might Fail To Beat Baaghi 3

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 had a decent start at the box office, earning Rs. 12 crores on its opening day (Friday). The overseas performance remained steady, with no significant variation, bringing the film's total worldwide collection to Rs. 17.15 crores on Day 1. As the weekend approaches, all eyes are on whether the film will see a rise in collections on Saturday. However, based on early footfall trends, Baaghi 4 may either experience a slight dip or maintain similar numbers to its opening day.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Report

India net box office collection- Rs. 12 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 17.15 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 3 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 14.15 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 3.64 crores on Day 2 (1st Saturday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Baaghi 4 stand at Rs. 15.64 crores.

Baaghi 4 Might Fail To Beat Baaghi 3

Baaghi 4 has so far (as of 6 pm) earned only 3.64 crores. While Baaghi 3 has earned 16 crores on Day 2. Seeing the footfall today, it does not seem that Baaghi 4 will be able to hit that benchmark. Tiger's latest film might close the box office somewhere around 10 crores. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.64 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 15.64 Cr (as of early trends)

Baaghi 4 has been produced on an ambitious budget of approximately Rs. 70 crores, positioning it as one of the most expensive installments in the Baaghi franchise. The high production cost stems from its lavish execution, featuring high-octane action sequences, elaborate VFX, exotic shooting locations in Mumbai and Saudi Arabia, and meticulous stunt choreography, all designed to elevate the cinematic spectacle.