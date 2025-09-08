Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Will Tiger Shroff's Film Hit 50Cr On 1st Monday?

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's film Baaghi 4 opened at the box office with a decent collection. However, the film did not witness any significant growth over the weekend. In fact, it saw a slight dip of around 23% on its 1st Saturday. On Sunday, Baaghi 4 showed a modest recovery with an 8% rise, grossing Rs. 10 crores on Day 3. The big question remains, has Baaghi 4 crossed the Rs. 50-crore mark at the box office yet? It is believed that the movie may witness its first major fall on Monday. Let's take a look at how much Baaghi 4 has grossed at the box office so far on Monday:

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection 1st Weekend

According to Sacnilk's report, Baaghi 4 grossed Rs. 9.25 crores on Day 2 (Saturday). On Sunday, it saw a rise of 8.11% and earned Rs. 10 crores at the box office. Tis made the total box office collection of Baaghi 4 stand at Rs. 31.25 crores after the weekend.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

As per the reports, Baaghi 4 is seeing a huge fall in the numbers on the 1st Monday. Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 1.8 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday) as of 7 pm. Today's early trends report makes the overall box office collection of Baaghi 4 stand at Rs. 33.09 crores as of 7 pm.

Will Baaghi 4 Hit 50Cr Today?

Maybe not! Baaghi 4 will definitely be inching closer to 40 crores, but it might not be able to cross 50 crores. Baaghi 4 is expected to see a fall today (Monday) and inch closer to somewhere around 36-37 crores. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collections

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 1.84 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 33.09 Cr (early trends)

Baaghi 4 Budget

According to Filmibeat, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs. 150 crores. This includes production costs, action choreography, VFX, and marketing expenses. The film features high-octane action sequences and international stunt teams, which have significantly contributed to the overall budget. Being part of a successful franchise, the makers have invested heavily to ensure a grand cinematic experience. The expectation from Baaghi 4 is high, not only in terms of box office returns but also in matching or surpassing the scale of its predecessors. Recovery will depend on theatrical and satellite rights.