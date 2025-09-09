Baaghi 4 Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Tiger's Film Overshadows The Bengal Files Despite Slow Tuesday Boost

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Released on September 5, Baaghi 4 was expected to be one of the biggest commercial blockbusters of the year, marking Tiger Shroff's return to his most iconic franchise. With fans hyped over his new, never-seen-before avatar, and the trailer racking up millions of views within hours of its drop, expectations were naturally sky-high. However, just days into its release, the film's box office performance has turned out to be underwhelming, especially when compared to the buzz it generated pre-release.

Baaghi 4 opened alongside two significantly different but highly talked-about films - the politically-charged The Bengal Files and horror heavyweight The Conjuring: Last Rites. While all three catered to different audience bases, the three-way clash clearly split viewership, impacting overall collections.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Monday)

Directed by A. Harsha and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 marks the fourth installment of the popular Baaghi franchise. With heavy expectations riding on it, the mixed reception and crowded release window, the film isn't performing at the level the makers hoped for.

With an opening day collection of Rs 12 cr, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 recorded a massive drop in numbers on its first Monday (yesterday). As per Sacnilk, the movie netted around Rs 4.5 cr yesterday, taking the overall net earnings to Rs 35.75 cr in 4 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Total - ₹ 35.75 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends (Tuesday)

While official numbers are still coming in, early estimates suggest Baaghi 4 is having a slow growth today as well. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to add ₹ 1.36 cr today (Tuesday, Sept 9) till 5 pm. As of now, the total numbers are estimated to be Rs 37.11 cr.

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Day 5 (Today)

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri-directed controversial political-drama The Bengal Files is also struggling at the box office amidst limited screenings. However, despite the low pace, Tiger's Baaghi 4 has managed to overshadow The Bengal Files today. As per the same trade tracking site, The Bengal Files has minted around Rs 38 lakhs today till 5 pm. The total collection is now reported to be at Rs 8.08 cr.