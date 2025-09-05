Baaghi 4 Collection Day 1 Early Update: Baaghi Franchise's LOWEST Opening? Thrashes The Bengal Files

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nadiadwalagrandson, @vivekagnihotri

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: The rebel has returned. Baaghi 4, the latest chapter in the popular action franchise, hit cinemas today (September 5), bringing Tiger Shroff back in full action mode. Packed with fight scenes, high-speed chases, and a familiar "one-man army" vibe, the film sticks closely to its roots - but early viewers seem divided. Staying true to the Baaghi legacy, the plot revolves around a lone warrior who finds himself entangled in a dangerous mission against powerful enemies. With a blend of emotional stakes and fast-paced fight sequences, Baaghi 4 continues the franchise's trend of delivering spectacle-heavy storytelling with a personal edge.

Baaghi 4 Budget & OTT Streaming Platform

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 - bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala - is packed with intense, hardcore action sequences that push the limits of what we've seen in Bollywood stunt choreography. Headlined by Tiger Shroff, the movie brings together Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu among others.

Tiger returns to the big screen with Baaghi 4, and this time, he's bringing something entirely new to the table. Fans were left stunned by his never-seen-before avatar, which showcases a darker, edgier version of the rebel they've followed since the first film. According to a Times Now report, Baaghi 4 has been mounted on an alleged budget of Rs 200 cr.

As per an OTTPlay report, the post-theatrical digital rights of the movie have already been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. That means Baaghi 4 will have its OTT release on Prime after its theatrical run.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends (Opening Day)

Amidst high expectations, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to net around ₹ 6.74 cr on its opening day (today, Sept 5) till 5:05 pm.

Given the current buzz, the film might become the lowest opening film in the Baaghi universe. As per Sacnilk, Baaghi (2016) had an opening of Rs 11.85 cr, while Baaghi 2 (2018), the highest opening film of the Baaghi franchise, recorded a whopping Rs 25.10 cr. Baaghi 3 (2020) had collected Rs 17.50 cr on its first day.

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office

Despite the underwhelming start, Baaghi 4 has successfully overshadowed Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files at ticket counters. As updated by the same trade tracking site, The Bengal Files, amid limited screenings, has somehow managed to rake in around ₹84 lakhs today till 5:05 pm.