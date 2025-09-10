Baaghi 4 Collection Day 6 Early Update: Tiger's Film Hits Low Today; Mints 2x More Than The Bengal Files

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nadiadwalagrandson, @vivekagnihotri

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: There was sky-high anticipation around Tiger Shroff's return in Baaghi 4. From the first teaser to the official trailer, everything seemed to be going in the film's favor. Fans were blown away by Tiger's new rugged avatar, slick action sequences, and intense screen presence. Hopes were pinned on the film to revive the high-octane action genre in Bollywood.

Released on September 5, 2025, Baaghi 4 stormed into cinemas with massive buzz and opened to a strong start over the weekend. However, despite the initial hype and solid advance bookings, the film's box office journey has taken a bumpy turn.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 (First Tuesday)

Despite the star power, high-octane gruesome action, and fan hype, the execution of Baaghi 4 hasn't lived up to expectations. Starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaa Kaur Sandhu, the A. Harsha directorial received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While many appreciated Tiger's stunts and action set-pieces, others felt the story lacked freshness and the emotional beats didn't land.

The word of mouth hasn't been strong enough to sustain weekday footfalls, leading to noticeable drops in collections starting from Monday onwards. With an opening day collection of Rs 12 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie recorded dips in numbers on the first weekend. However, the numbers dropped further below on weekdays. As per the said trade tracking site, Baaghi 4 managed to rake in around Rs 4 cr yesterday (Tuesday) and took the overall figures to Rs 39.75 cr in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Total - ₹ 39.75 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends (Wednesday)

With the second weekend approaching, all eyes are on whether Baaghi 4 can bounce back and stabilize its collections. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Tiger Shroff starrer has hit the mid-week blues today (Wednesday, Sept 10) and has netted around Rs 1.14 cr till 6:15 pm, taking the total earnings to Rs 40.89 cr (approx.) as of now.

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Day 6 (Today)

Morning Shows: 6.03%

Afternoon Shows: 9.68%

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Collection Today

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's controversial political drama The Bengal Files is also struggling at the box office. As updated by Scnilk, the movie has added around Rs 50 lakhs today till 6:15 pm. Currently, its total collection is estimated to be at ₹ 9.75 cr.