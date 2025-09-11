Baaghi 4 Collection Day 7 Early Update: Fails To Touch 50 Cr; Not Even 50% Of Baaghi 2 First Week Earning

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's high-octane action film Baaghi 4 was expected to be a sure-shot crowd-puller - especially after the success of earlier entries in the franchise. Released in cinemas on September 5, the film opened with solid buzz, thanks to its slick promos, adrenaline-packed action, and a loyal fanbase waiting to see Tiger back in full form. But as the movie completes its first week in theatres today, the box office numbers are telling a different story.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Wednesday)

Despite high expectations and a franchise following, Baaghi 4 is now struggling to draw consistent crowds. After a positive start at the box office, followed by a decent opening weekend start, collections took a dip during weekdays, signaling waning interest among general audiences. Word-of-mouth hasn't helped either, with reviews pointing out a formulaic storyline and a lack of freshness.

While the action and Tiger's physical performance earned praise, the film hasn't delivered the box office punch expected from a Baaghi film. Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 - co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - packed a punch with an opening day earnings of Rs 12 cr, as per Sacnilk.

Yesterday (Sept 10), the film recorded a further drop by 33.75% and managed to rake in around Rs 2.65 cr, taking the net total to Rs 42.4 cr in 6 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 2.65 Cr

Total - ₹ 42.4 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (First Week)

Tiger Shroff's much-hyped action sequel Baaghi 4 continues to face challenges at the box office today (Thursday, Sept 11). According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has somehow earned ₹ 87 lakhs till 5:00 pm, missing the Rs 50 cr-mark in its first week. As of now, the estimated total is at ₹ 43.27 Cr

Baaghi 4 Day 7 Occupancy (Today)

Morning Shows: 5.51%

Afternoon Shows: 9.42%

Baaghi 4 Vs Baaghi 2 Box Office

Baaghi 4's current total is way behind what Baaghi 2 (2018) collected in its first week, not even close to its 50% earnings. As per a Sacnilk report, Baaghi 2, the most successful film in the franchise, had raked in ₹ 112.85 cr in its first 7 days at the domestic box office.