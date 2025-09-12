Baaghi 4 Collection Day 8 Early Update: Tiger Shroff Enters Week 2 On Dull Note; Faces Tough Fight From Mirai

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Action-packed and adrenaline-fueled, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 hit cinemas on September 5 and completed its first week at the box office yesterday. While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, fans have shown up in full force on the opening day - especially those loyal to the franchise and Tiger's signature high-octane stunts.

The teaser and trailer had already set expectations high, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response across social media platforms. And true to the hype, Tiger's muscle-bound avatar and jaw-dropping action sequences have become the biggest talking points. But the buzz is struggling big time to meet box office expectations. Adding to its box office challenges, Baaghi 4 now faces fresh competition from Teja Sajja's newly released film Miral, which hit cinemas today.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 7 (First Week)

Despite the hype and a power-packed cast, Baaghi 4 is struggling to pull audiences to cinemas after completing its first week since its release on September 5. Directed by A. Harsha, the fourth installment of the high-octane franchise stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

While the film generated strong initial buzz thanks to its high-octane trailer and Tiger Shroff's intense action persona, the overall content hasn't quite matched audience expectations. Despite the franchise's legacy, viewers have found the plot predictable and the emotional depth lacking, leading to its slow box office performance.

After a promising start at the box office with Rs 12 cr, as per Sacnilk, Tiger's movie recorded the lowest day yesterday (Thursday, Sept 11) and netted around Rs 2.1 cr. The film earned Rs 44.5 cr (approx.) in its first week.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 2.1 Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.5 Cr

Total - ₹ 44.5 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends (2nd Friday)

As the film enters its second week in cinemas, Baaghi 4 continues to struggle at the box office, showing no significant pick-up in collections. The action drama has begun its second week on a dull note, raising concerns about its long-term performance.

According to the latest Sacnilk update, Baaghi 4 is estimated to have added around Rs 52 lakhs today (Friday, Sept 12) till 5:15 pm, crossing the Rs 45 cr-mark finally. As of now, the total numbers are reported to be at Rs 45.02 cr.

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Day 8 (Today)

Morning Shows: 5.27%

Afternoon Shows: 11.44%

Baaghi 4 Vs Mirai Box Office

Teja Sajja's Mirai has clearly overshadowed Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 at the box office, drawing more buzz and stronger audience turnout as the two films go head-to-head in cinemas this week. According to the Sacnilk report, Mirai - Super Yodha has already collected Rs 6.03 cr today (opening day) till 5:15 pm.