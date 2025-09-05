Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Sees Less Than 5% Rise In Footfall On Opening Day

Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Day 1: Three highly anticipated films from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the South industry hit theatres today, Friday, September 5, setting up an exciting box office clash. Among Baaghi 4, Madharasi, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, the Hollywood horror franchise seems to be leading the race in early trends. Meanwhile, Baaghi 4 has reportedly crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark on its opening day and is projected to wrap up Day 1 with collections around Rs. 15 crore. With the evening occupancy report now in, let's take a look at how Tiger Shroff's action-packed film is faring so far.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends)

As per Sacnilk's reports, Baaghi 4 has grossed Rs. 11.17 crores on Day 1 (Friday) as of 9.30 pm. It is expected that the movie will wrap up its opening day collection somewhere around 15 crores. Let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Baaghi 4 Evening Occupancy Day 1

Baaghi 4 has not seen a major rise in evening occupancy when compared to the afternoon. Baaghi 4 had a footfall of 22.16% in the morning shows. Later, it saw a footfall of 26.37% in the afternoon shows. In the evening, Baaghi 4 saw a rise of only 4.3%, seeing 27.52% footfall.

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Report Day 1 (Friday)

Morning shows- 22.16%

Afternoon shows- 26.37%

Evening shows- 27.51%

Baaghi 4 Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, Baaghi 4 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 70 crore, making it one of the most expensive installments in the action-packed franchise. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film boasts high-octane stunts, lavish sets, and international shooting schedules that added significantly to the production cost. From action choreography to VFX-heavy sequences, every element has been designed to elevate the cinematic experience. With such a big investment riding on it, the film is expected to deliver strong numbers at the box office to be declared a hit.

All About Baaghi 4: Cast, Crew & Storyline

Baaghi 4 marks a bold return of the action franchise, with Tiger Shroff reprising his role as the fearless and emotionally driven Ronny. Directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha, making his Bollywood debut, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film introduces a darker, more psychological edge to the familiar high-octane action. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt in a powerful, layered role, alongside Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Hindi film debut. The storyline follows Ronny after a traumatic train accident, as he unravels a mystery tied to love, memory, and betrayal, blending action with emotional depth.