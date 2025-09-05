Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Delivers Knockout Punch To...

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: What a way to kick-off the first Friday of September than a box office clash! Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files locked horns in the cinema halls, promising to entertain the audience with their hatke content. While one is an action thriller, the other is a political epic drama that wants to showcase what happened in Bengal in 1946.

THE BENGAL FILES DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to social media to share the first day (estimated) box office collection for The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Files. He stated that Vivek Agnihotri's film would earn in the range of Rs 1.40-1.60 crore on the opening day. This means a dismissal performance for the movie, which remained in the headlines after the West Bengal multiplex owners allegedly refused to screen The Bengal Files.

The Bengal Files, which received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences, has failed to pack a solid punch on the opening day at the box office.

"#TheConjuringLastRites takes a solid start at the Indian Box Office, Day 1 is heading towards ₹19- 21 Cr nett (All Languages). #TheBengalFiles opens on a slower note with early estimates in the range of ₹1.40-1.60 Cr nett. The film will require colossal growth on Saturday & Sunday to post a respectable weekend total (sic)," he tweeted.

BAAGHI 4 DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has opened well with an estimated earning of Rs 12 crore on Friday. The numbers are expected to increase as Saturday and Sunday will witness a rise in shows and footfalls.

Baaghi 4 has registered the highest opening for a Tiger Shroff film post the pandemic. Rohit Jaiswal predicted that the film is aiming to collect Rs 13-15 crore (net) at the Hindi box office.

BAAGHI 4 VS THE BENGAL FILES: WHO WON ON FIRST DAY?

Tiger Shroff's film delivered a knockout punch to Vivek Agnihotri's movie as the former earned in double digits, as per Sacnilk, while The Bengal Files struggled to find footfalls.

Considering the latest Sacnilk dat obtained from the website, it is safe to declare that Baaghi 4 has emerged as the first choice for the Hindi-speaking belt. Sacnilk reported that The Bengal Files earned an estimated of Rs 1.75 crore on the first day. This number is better than the one reported by Sumit Kadel.

Keep watching this space for more updates.