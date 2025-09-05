Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Lokah (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Struggles. Can It Beat Baaghi 4?

By
Lokah Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2

Lokah (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: You do not need massive promotions, high budgets and popular stars to make a successful film. Malayalam cinema has always been paving the way for quality content, and it made us proud once again by delivering South India's first female superhero film that crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

LOKAH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI) DAY 1 VS DAY 2: FILM SEES GROWTH

According to Sacnilk, Lokah earned Rs 15 lakhs for its Hindi version on the first day of release. On Thursday (September 4), the superhero flick earned Rs 6.20 crore in Malayalam, 0.95 crore in Tamil and Rs 1.05 crore in Telugu. The movie collected a total of Rs 8.35 crore in all the languages, as per the website.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, Lokah earned Rs 7.75 crore on Friday (September 5) for all the languages including Malayalam and Hindi.

(This is a developing story, keep refreshing the pages for more updates)

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X