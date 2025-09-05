Lokah (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Struggles. Can It Beat Baaghi 4?

Lokah (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: You do not need massive promotions, high budgets and popular stars to make a successful film. Malayalam cinema has always been paving the way for quality content, and it made us proud once again by delivering South India's first female superhero film that crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

LOKAH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI) DAY 1 VS DAY 2: FILM SEES GROWTH

According to Sacnilk, Lokah earned Rs 15 lakhs for its Hindi version on the first day of release. On Thursday (September 4), the superhero flick earned Rs 6.20 crore in Malayalam, 0.95 crore in Tamil and Rs 1.05 crore in Telugu. The movie collected a total of Rs 8.35 crore in all the languages, as per the website.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, Lokah earned Rs 7.75 crore on Friday (September 5) for all the languages including Malayalam and Hindi.

