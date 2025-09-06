Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Did Tiger Shroff's Film Witness Rise?

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Audience's preferences have changed post the COVID-19 pandemic. As they got exposed to international cinema, K-dramas, American web series, the Indian audience started rejecting films and web shows that didn't match the standards. No matter how big the superstar is, if he/she fail to deliver a solid product, viewers won't be willing to watch the film.

While trade experts stated that Baaghi 4 under-delivered when compared to Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the reality is- the film performed well. Although the numbers could have been better, the action thriller starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt managed to earn decent moolah on the first day of release.

BAAGHI 4 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 (INDIA)

According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 4 started on a positive note with an earning of Rs 13.20 crore on the opening day. He stated that the 50 percent off offer boosted the collection of the film.

The film critic mentioned that Baaghi 4's success will depend on how it performs at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the mixed reviews, the movie managed to earn in double digits, and the numbers are expected to rise on the weekend.

BAAGHI 4 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 (EARLY ESTIMATES)

According to Sacnilk's Baaghi minted over Rs 10 crore till the time of reporting. The early estimates indicated that the movie earned Rs 10 crore on the second day in India.

As per Koimoi, Baaghi 4 raked in Rs 3 crore in the overseas market, taking the total collection to Rs 16.20 crore on the first day. The masala entertainer became the second-highest opener for Tiger Shroff following the pandemic as his previous film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned Rs 31 crore at the box office on its first day.