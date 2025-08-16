Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees 44% Growth; Did It Beat Hrithik’s War 2?

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth has once again captivated audiences with his latest film Coolie and there are no second thoughts about it. This action thriller, which is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks the filmmaker and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning actor's first collaboration. Besides, fans were thrilled about watching Rajinikanth's 171st lead role on the big screen. Needless to say, Coolie did generate significant excitement among viewers eager to witness his legendary presence.

Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth including Nagarjuna, Junior MGR, Upendra, Reba Monica John, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement is Aamir Khan's cameo appearance in Coolie, marking the Sitaare Zameen Par actor's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. To note, Coolie had released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages and opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie, which minted Rs 4.5 crores on day 1 in the Hindi domain, saw a hike of 44% in number on day 2 and minted Rs 6.5 crores. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 11 crores.

Coolie (Hindi) vs War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

To note, Coolie has witnessed a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. However, despite good reviews, Coolie has failed to beat War 2 in the Hindi domain as the latter made Rs 44cr on day 2 and a total of Rs 73cr in two days.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Meanwhile, as per film business expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Coolie will continue be strong and continue its rampage. In a tweet, Bala shared that 117K Tickets have been booked for the Hindi version in 24 hours that promises a strong hold at the box office. Looks like Coolie will be inching close to Rs 20cr mark today (day 3/first Saturday) in Hindi belt.

On the other hand, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also addressed rumours regarding the film Coolie in a post on social media lately. Contrary to speculation, Coolie is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Lokesh emphasised that Coolie stands alone as an independent project.