Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Hindi): Who Won Battle Royal? Hrithik Or Rajinikanth

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Hindi): When the Titans collide at the box office, you can feel the fireworks. Before the release of Coolie and War 2, trade experts predicted that the movies would set the cash registers jingling and break records despite the Independence Day 2025 clash. Although the film is involved in an intense competition in different markets, somehow, the numbers have been underwhelming.

WHY WAR 2 TURNED OUT TO BE A FLOP IN HINDI?

War 2, in particular, has failed to live up to the hype. Imagine a sequel to a popular film barely manages to earn half of what the first installment did in 2019. Things have drastically changed in the film industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayan Mukerji has faced flak from the audience for his lackluster direction. The critics and the audience have praised Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's power-packed performance but slammed the storyline. The scripting can make or break a film, and this happened in War 2's case.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE (HINDI) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 8

Numbers don't lie. The latest figures for the earnings of the two films have indicated who is the World Heavyweight Champion in the box office battle.

Considering War 2 is a Hindi feature film, it was bound to gain traction and earn solid numbers than Coolie. Rajinikanth's presence pulled the audience towards the theatres in the Hindi-speaking belts.