Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Hindi+Telugu): Who Is Smackdown Winner? Rajini Or Jr. NTR

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Hindi+Telugu): Who is the ultimate Royal Rumble winner after eight days? Did Rajinikanth hit a solid punch? Was Hrithik Roshan able to woo the audience? Did Jr. NTR's power pull the audience towards the cinema halls in Telugu markets? We have a detailed report about the box office collection of War 2 and Coolie as they completed their first extended week.

DID WAR 2 FLOP IN HINDI?

As Coolie and War 2 clashed at the box office, trade experts predicted a Tsunami. The two films earned big moolah, but somehow couldn't perform as per expectations. It was the downfall of War 2 that sent shockwaves to the Bollywood circles. After a successful project like Saiyaara, YRF Films' executives were hopeful that the action thriller would smash records, but it even failed to score decently on the first day in the Hindi-speaking belts.

War 2 barely managed to earn half of what War collected in 2019 for its Hindi version.

Rohit Jaiswal, a trade analyst, has been brutal when it comes to calling the film a 'disaster'. He mentioned that the movie has been a failure in terms of numbers.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

DID WAR 2 SUFFER LOSS IN TELUGU?

According to film critic and trade analyst Patil Vishwajit, War 2 suffered a loss of Rs 49 crore in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Interestingly, he reported that Coolie registered a profit of Rs 4 crore in the two states.

