Coolie Vs War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Pulls Off A Surprise In Front Of Hrithik-How?

Coolie Vs War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Box office clashes ignite the fire on the silver screens and create buzz before the release of films. When Dunki and Salaar clashed in the cinema halls, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' fans ensured that the respective films remained in the headlines. Something similar happened when War 2 and Coolie released on the same day in the theatres.

Coolie and War 2's box office clash has become the talk of the town. Considering the star power and the hype, it was obvious that the two films would grab eyeballs. While Rajinikanth's magic drew the audience towards the cinema halls in Tamil Nadu and other South states, Hrithik Roshan pulled the crowd in the Hindi-speaking belts.

After a decent opening, War 2 somehow failed to live up to the hype and couldn't pass out with flying colours on the first Monday.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE (HINDI) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 5: WHO WON FIRST MONDAY BATTLE?

Considering War 2 is a Hindi feature film, trade experts expected the action thriller to gain upper hand over Coolie, a Tamil movie. While the opening numbers looked solid, Ayan Mukerji's film has witnessed a massive fall. Guess what? The gap between the two films has reduced to Rs 3 crore on the first Monday.

On the second day, War 2 and Coolie had a gap of Rs 38.75 in the box office earnings in Hindi belts. The gap has now been narrowed down to just Rs 3 crore.

"#Coolie Hindi #CoolieThePowerHouse narrows the gap with #WAR2 in the Domestic Box office.. On Day 2, #WAR2 - 45 Crs #Coolie - 6.25 Crs A whopping 38.75 Crs gap.. On Day 5, #WAR2 - 6 Crs #Coolie - 3 Crs The gap is reduced to 3 Crs (sic)," Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Rajinikanth pulled off a surprise in front of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR- his brahmastra was his stardom and action masala entertainer that the northern audiences love.

IS WAR 2 A FLOP IN HINDI?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's performances were praised, but somehow the cinephiles were not pleased with Ayan Mukerji's direction. The director, who has helmed Brahmastra and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, 'failed to understand the assignment', as per an industry expert.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

War 2's storyline and weak screenplay turned detrimental for the success of the film. Despite boasting of big names like Hrithik and Jr. NTR. the movie failed to resonate with the audience, resulting in a huge drop on the first Monday.