Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Japanese Anime Beats Mahavatar Narsimha

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: The highly anticipated film, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, has finally made its debut in cinemas in India. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this release and this Japanese anime witnessed grand opening in the country. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie is an animated dark fantasy action film. It draws inspiration from the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. This film, which has released in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, served as a direct continuation of the anime's fourth season, The Hashira Training Arc.

Audiences have been captivated by the trailers and posters of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle adding to the excitement for the movie. The story follows demon slayers, including most Hashiras, as they enter the infinity castle to confront Muzan Kibutsuji sans sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Fans are eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his friends battle various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki. Needless to say, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle opened to rave reviews from the audience and witnessed a good start at the Indian box office especially in Hindi belt

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle made a collection of Rs 2.75cr for the Hindi version

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Beats Mahavatar Narsimha on Day 1

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 2.75cr, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to beat the opening day collection of the much talked about animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha which had minted Rs 1.35cr on its day of release.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a weekend, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to see a hike in numbers for the Hindi version and it expected to touch Rs 5cr today (day 2/ first Saturday)

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.