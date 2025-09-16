Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Day 4: Anime Film Mints 5 Times Less Than Mahavatar Narsimha

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4: The much-awaited film, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, has finally premiered in Indian cinemas. Enthusiastic fans are thrilled about this release, and the Japanese anime has enjoyed a grand opening in the country. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this animated dark fantasy action film is based on the Infinity Castle arc from the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. The movie is available in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and continues directly from the anime's fourth season, The Hashira Training Arc.

Audiences have been captivated by the trailers and posters of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle adding to the excitement for the movie. The story follows demon slayers, including most Hashiras, as they enter the infinity castle to confront Muzan Kibutsuji sans sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Fans are eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his friends battle various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki. Needless to say, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle opened to rave reviews from the audience and witnessed a good start at the Indian box office especially in Hindi belt. However, it saw a significant dip in numbers on first Monday for the Hindi version

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle saw around 78% dip in numbers for the Hindi version and failed to earn Rs 1cr on first Monday (day 4). The anime movie made a collection of Rs 0.75cr for the Hindi version on day 4 and it took the overall collection of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle to Rs 9.5cr after 4 days of release

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Beats Mahavatar Narsimha on Day 4

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 0.75cr, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has earned over 5 times less than the first Monday collection of the much talked about animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha which had minted Rs 4cr.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 5/ first Tuesday) and is expected to earn Rs 50 lakhs for the Hindi version. In fact, the movie is likely to struggle earning Rs 3cr today (all languages combined). In fact, it has earned Rs 0.4cr until 12:15 PM today

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has been going strong at the worldwide box office as the movie has minted Rs 2200cr in the overseas market in 4 days of release while the overall worldwide collection stands at Rs 4200cr.