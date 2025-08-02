Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Triptii Gets Her Lowest Opener; Mints Less Than Half Of Dhadak

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are here with their much talked about movie Dhadak 2 and we can't keep calm about it. The movie is a romance drama which is helmed by Shazia Iqbal and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. To note, Dhadak 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release Dhadak which had marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Interestingly, Dhadak 2 is the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

The movie marked Triptii's first release of 2025 after having an eventful 2024 with three releases - Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This isn't all. Dhadak 2 also happens to be Triptii's first collaboration with Siddhant and their fresh chemistry has been one of the key elements of Dhadak 2. Released amid massive buzz, Dhadak 2 opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, it has witnessed a slow but decent start at the box office

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 made a collection of Rs 3.35 crores on day 1 (first Friday)

Dhadak 2 Mints Less Than Half Of Dhadak

With a collection of Rs 3.35 crores on opening day, Dhadak 2 minted less than half of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar starrer Dhadak (Rs 8.71 crores)

Dhadak 2 Become Triptii Dimri's Lowest Opener

To note, Dhadak 2 has emerged as Triptii Dimri's lowest opener of all times so far.

Meanwhile talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".