Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Siddhant-Triptii's Film Sees Growth On Weekend

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Dhadak 2 is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Pariyerum Perumal.' The movie has received pretty good reviews, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's performance being praised by the viewers. A user penned down the review of the movie on Google, saying, "Dhadak 2 is a bold, emotionally charged film that stands out for its powerful performances and fearless storytelling on caste, discrimination, and love in contemporary India."

Dhadak 2 had a lukewarm start at the box office, opening with less than ₹5 crore. The big question now is, can it pick up momentum over the weekend? Let's take a look at the early box office reports for Day 2.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhadak 2 has grossed Rs. 1.8 crores at the box office on Day 2 (Saturday) as of 6 pm's report. The total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stand at Rs. 5.3 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Dhadak 2 See A Rise In Numbers Today?

Despite the weekend boost, Dhadak 2 doesn't appear to be witnessing a significant rise in collections. As of now, the film has earned around Rs. 1.8 crore on Saturday, with estimates suggesting it may close the day at Rs. 4-4.5 crore, a modest jump that doesn't add much momentum. For context, Dhadak 2 opened with a box office collection of Rs. 3.5 crore.

Take a Poll

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 1.8 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 5.3 Cr (early trends)

Anurag Kashyap Calls Dhadak 2 'Punch In The Gut'

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram today to write a big note on Dhadak 2. He praised the "terrific performances" of the actors. Anurag wrote, " The film captures the conversation that we avoid on a day yo day basis . This is what mainstream cinema was meant to be, and this is what great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, K A Abbas , B R Chopra , Yash Chopra and so many used to do." He further added, "A mainstream adaptation of Periyarum Perumal, without losing the essence of it, Dhadak 2 is a punch in the gut. My driver who went with me wept at the end of it and hasn't stopped talking since . An extremely brave and powerful film from @dharmamovies."