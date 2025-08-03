Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Triptii’s Film Sees Slight Hike On 1st Saturday; Fails To Beat VVKWWV

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for the much-anticipated film Dhadak 2. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this romantic drama is a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which introduced Janhvi Kapoor to audiences. Notably, Dhadak 2 is a remake of the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal. The film marks Triptii's first release in 2025 following a busy 2024, during which she starred in three films: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Dhadak 2 also represents Triptii's first collaboration with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their new on-screen chemistry has been highlighted as one of the standout features of Dhadak 2. Dhadak 2 hit theatres amid significant anticipation but received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. However, Dhadak 2 witnessed a slow start and minted half of Dhadak's opening day collection. However, the game didn't change on first Saturday

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2, which minted Rs 3.5 crores on day 1, saw a slight hike in numbers and minted Rs 3.75 crores on day 2 (first Saturday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 7.25 crores

Dhadak 2 Fails To Beat Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

With a collection of Rs 3.75 crores, Dhadak 2 failed to beat the second day collection of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which had minted Rs 6.9 crores on day 2.

Meanwhile talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".