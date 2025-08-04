Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddhant-Triptii’s Film Fails To Touch 15Cr In 1st Weekend Amid Saiyaara

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, the duo has collaborated for the first time for Dhadak 2 and it has emerged as one of the most talked about movies of the year. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama and happens to be the much anticipated sequel to the 2018 release Dhadak starring Janvhi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. To note, Dhadak 2 is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and marks Triptii's first collaboration with Siddhant.

For the uninitiated, Dhadak 2 revolves around a young couple, their intense love story and how the caste difference between them created a major hindrance for the duo. Released on August 1, Dhadak 2 opened to mixed reviews and Siddhant and Triptii's performance were highly appreciated by the audience. However, despite a decent response, Dhadak 2 failed to create a buzz at the box office and was seen struggling during the opening weekend amid the massive buzz around Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which has been roaring loud in the third week

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 saw a slight hike of 11% and minted Rs 4.17 crores on day 3 (first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 11.42 crores after three days of release.

Dhadak 2 Opening Weekend Collection

To note, Dhadak 2 had minted Rs 3.75 crores on first Saturday and Rs 4.17 crores on first Sunday following which the total opening weekend collection of the movie emerged as Rs 7.92 crores

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Dhadak 2 is expected to see a massive dip in numbers and will be struggling to touch Rs 15 crores today (day 4/ first Monday). It will be interesting to see if it can survive the weekdays drop at the box office

Meanwhile talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".