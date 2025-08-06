Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Siddhant-Triptii's Film Finally Hits 15Cr On Wednesday

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Dhadak 2 has been seeing slow growth at the box office ever since its release. However, the storyline has been much praised by the critics and the filmmakers. After watching the movie, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to pen down his review. He said, "The film captures the conversation that we avoid on a day to day basis . This is what mainstream cinema was meant to be."

Dhadak 2 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crores, as per Bolly movie reviewz report. Will Dhadak 2 manage to get back its invested amount? Let us take a look at how much Dhadak 2 has grossed at the box office on Wednesday so far:

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Dhadak 2 has grossed Rs. 0.66 crores at the box office on Day 6 (Wednesday) as of 8 pm. The total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stands at Rs. 15.06 crores as of today's early trends.

Will Dhadak 2 Hit 20 Cr In Week 1?

Dhadak 2 might inch close to 20 crores by the end of week 1. However, Dhadak 2 might not end up grossing beyond 20 crores.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 1.35 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 1.65 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 0.66 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 15.06 Cr

Amid the release of Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to show how he celebrated Happy Friendship Day. Holding the hand of his pet dogs, he wrote on social media, "Thank you for all the love! 💙 and Happy friendship day from Neelesh and Birju! 🤗."