Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant’s Film Sees 36% Dip On 1st Wednesday Amid Saiyaara Affect

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have become the centre of attention recently. Their collaboration in Dhadak 2 has sparked significant interest, making it one of the year's most discussed films. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this romantic drama is a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Janvhi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 marks Triptii's first project with Siddhant. Dhadak 2 tells the story of a young couple whose love faces challenges due to caste differences. Released on August 1, the film received mixed reviews.

Despite the anticipation surrounding Dhadak 2, it did not perform as expected during its opening weekend. The buzz around Saiyaara overshadowed its release, affecting its box office numbers significantly. However, audiences appreciated the chemistry between Siddhant and Triptii. To note, Dhadak 2 faced tough competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which was performing well in its third week. As a result Dhadak 2 continues to struggle as it inches towards wrapping the first week at the box office.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 witnessed a dip of over 36% in numbers and minted Rs 1.04 crores on day 6 (first Wednesday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 15.44 crores

Saiyaara Overpowers Dhadak 2

While Dhadak 2 has been facing a major competition from Saiyaara given the same genre, the latter has managed to outshine Siddhant-Triptii starrer. For the uninitiated, Saiyaara had minted Rs 1.88 crores yesterday as compared to Dhadak 2's Rs 1.04 crores

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Dhadak 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 7/ first Thursday) and will be seen struggling to earn Rs 1 crore in a day. The movie is expected to cross Rs 16 crores in week 1 at the box office.

Meanwhile, Triptii spoke about the sensitive message that came along Dhadak 2 and told PTI, "It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it ('Dhadak 2'). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything."